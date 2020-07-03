7600 Hamner Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright!!!!!! Beautiful 24 inch square white carrara polished porcelain tiles in the entry, living, office, and dining room. Just minutes from The Shops at Legacy, Willow Bend Mall, Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, I-75, and 121. This gorgeous home is located in the Jasper High School and Plano West Senior High school zone. The home has a circle driveway, a pergola in the backyard, and a 2nd pergola behind the home in the parking area. There are granite counters in the kitchen and in all full size bathrooms. The wet bar is upstairs with a mini fridge and freezer. All bedrooms have nice size walk in closets. Move in ready with updates throughout!