Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7600 Hamner Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:41 AM

7600 Hamner Lane

7600 Hamner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Hamner Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright!!!!!! Beautiful 24 inch square white carrara polished porcelain tiles in the entry, living, office, and dining room. Just minutes from The Shops at Legacy, Willow Bend Mall, Dallas North Tollway, George Bush Turnpike, I-75, and 121. This gorgeous home is located in the Jasper High School and Plano West Senior High school zone. The home has a circle driveway, a pergola in the backyard, and a 2nd pergola behind the home in the parking area. There are granite counters in the kitchen and in all full size bathrooms. The wet bar is upstairs with a mini fridge and freezer. All bedrooms have nice size walk in closets. Move in ready with updates throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Hamner Lane have any available units?
7600 Hamner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Hamner Lane have?
Some of 7600 Hamner Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Hamner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Hamner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Hamner Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Hamner Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7600 Hamner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Hamner Lane offers parking.
Does 7600 Hamner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Hamner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Hamner Lane have a pool?
No, 7600 Hamner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7600 Hamner Lane have accessible units?
No, 7600 Hamner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Hamner Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Hamner Lane has units with dishwashers.

