7600 Grace Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool media room

Energy efficient Home with park view in the highly desirable Deerfield north subdivision features 4 bed (possible 5th bed), 5.1 bath, 3 cars, Dbel master suites, compliment this stunning home with tile and hardwoods throughtout.

Dranatic formal dining and living areas plus spacious kitchen with grantie, custom cabinetry, 5 burner gas cooktop & dual-conv. ovens. Master features his and hers baths. Comb game-media room offers great versatility. Mins to Sam Rayburn Tollway & Plano Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center. Closed to the Legacy Dr. business park and Willowbend Mall.