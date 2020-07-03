All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:18 AM

7600 Grace Avenue

7600 Grace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7600 Grace Avenue, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Energy efficient Home with park view in the highly desirable Deerfield north subdivision features 4 bed (possible 5th bed), 5.1 bath, 3 cars, Dbel master suites, compliment this stunning home with tile and hardwoods throughtout.
Dranatic formal dining and living areas plus spacious kitchen with grantie, custom cabinetry, 5 burner gas cooktop & dual-conv. ovens. Master features his and hers baths. Comb game-media room offers great versatility. Mins to Sam Rayburn Tollway & Plano Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center. Closed to the Legacy Dr. business park and Willowbend Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 Grace Avenue have any available units?
7600 Grace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 Grace Avenue have?
Some of 7600 Grace Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 Grace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7600 Grace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 Grace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7600 Grace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7600 Grace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7600 Grace Avenue offers parking.
Does 7600 Grace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7600 Grace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 Grace Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7600 Grace Avenue has a pool.
Does 7600 Grace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7600 Grace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 Grace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 Grace Avenue has units with dishwashers.

