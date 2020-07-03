7500 Lomo Alto

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Wonderful family home in desirable Plano West school district. Sparkling pool and spa, perfect way to enjoy outdoors and entertain. Large family room with wood floors and brick fireplace. Great views of the pool! Kitchen boasts stone countertops, elegant cabinetry, breakfast bar and ss appliances and adjacent nook. The oversized master suite is a true retreat featuring wood floors and access to backyard. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Large versatile game room and spacious secondary bedrooms. Homeowners enjoy quick access to major highways, shopping, dining and entertainment.