Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:48 AM

7500 Lomo Alto

Location

7500 Lomo Alto, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Wonderful family home in desirable Plano West school district. Sparkling pool and spa, perfect way to enjoy outdoors and entertain. Large family room with wood floors and brick fireplace. Great views of the pool! Kitchen boasts stone countertops, elegant cabinetry, breakfast bar and ss appliances and adjacent nook. The oversized master suite is a true retreat featuring wood floors and access to backyard. Master bath has dual sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Large versatile game room and spacious secondary bedrooms. Homeowners enjoy quick access to major highways, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Lomo Alto have any available units?
7500 Lomo Alto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 Lomo Alto have?
Some of 7500 Lomo Alto's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Lomo Alto currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Lomo Alto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Lomo Alto pet-friendly?
No, 7500 Lomo Alto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7500 Lomo Alto offer parking?
Yes, 7500 Lomo Alto offers parking.
Does 7500 Lomo Alto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7500 Lomo Alto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Lomo Alto have a pool?
Yes, 7500 Lomo Alto has a pool.
Does 7500 Lomo Alto have accessible units?
No, 7500 Lomo Alto does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Lomo Alto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7500 Lomo Alto has units with dishwashers.

