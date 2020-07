Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, single story home located in the Golf Course community of Chase Oaks. Several updates inc tile floors in foyer, bathrooms and halls, corian counter tops, kitchen appliances, hardwood floors in kitchen and breakfast and paint to name a few. Very clean home.



Available for move-in 30 days from accepted application or July 1st, whichever is sooner.