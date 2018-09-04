7420 Vineyard Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This beautiful home is in a Golf Course Community and features a large lot with a sizable backyard that is great for entertaining. The backyard includes a heated pool and spa, covered patio, built-in grill, and board on board fence with electric gate. Open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room. Wood floors throughout the living, formal dining and formal living spaces. Beautiful updated Master Bathroom that has Walk-In closet. You don't want to miss out on this great opportunity.