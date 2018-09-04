All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 2 2019 at 2:41 PM

7420 Vineyard Drive

7420 Vineyard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7420 Vineyard Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful home is in a Golf Course Community and features a large lot with a sizable backyard that is great for entertaining. The backyard includes a heated pool and spa, covered patio, built-in grill, and board on board fence with electric gate. Open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the living room. Wood floors throughout the living, formal dining and formal living spaces. Beautiful updated Master Bathroom that has Walk-In closet. You don't want to miss out on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Vineyard Drive have any available units?
7420 Vineyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Vineyard Drive have?
Some of 7420 Vineyard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Vineyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Vineyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Vineyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Vineyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7420 Vineyard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Vineyard Drive offers parking.
Does 7420 Vineyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Vineyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Vineyard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7420 Vineyard Drive has a pool.
Does 7420 Vineyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 7420 Vineyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Vineyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 Vineyard Drive has units with dishwashers.

