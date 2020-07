Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***NEW PICS COMING SOON*** Updated 4 bedrooms with 3 full bath in quiet and mature neighborhood feeding to West Plano schools! Recent updates include new paint, new floors in living areas, and updated kitchen and appliances. The home provides an open floor plan with split master design. Home is in the process of being remodeled and will be available June 1st for move-in. Home will also be listed for sale after remodel is complete.