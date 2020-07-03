7228 OLIVIA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite, updated K Hovnanian townhome located in the highly desirable Shops of Legacy! Sought after floorplan with en-suite on first floor. The Gorgeous kitchen with custom cabinetry, large island, upgraded granite & SS appliances overlooks dining & 2 living areas. 1 living area with custom entertainment center & balcony & 2nd with gorgeous gas fireplace & additional balcony. Half bath just off living spaces. Master suite with balcony, granite, walk-in shower, jetted tub & large closet. Additional en-suite w custom vanity & large walk-in closet. Amenities include hand-scraped hardwood floors, plantation shutters, surround sound, iron balusters and gorgeous crown molding. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included.