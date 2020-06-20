All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

7213 Parkwood Boulevard

7213 Parkwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7213 Parkwood Boulevard, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great three bedroom townhouse located at sought after Shops at Legacy. Custom finishes include: hardwood floors; granite kitchen counter tops; stainless steel appliances; cast stone fireplace with gas logs; wrought iron balusters; plantation shutters; 3rd bedroom has built-in cabinets ( great study). Conveniently set in an urban community with shopping, restaurant and entertainment ... all within walking distances. Carpets replaced June 2018; interior paint completed June 2018. Ready for move-in! All appliances included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard have any available units?
7213 Parkwood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard have?
Some of 7213 Parkwood Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 Parkwood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7213 Parkwood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 Parkwood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7213 Parkwood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7213 Parkwood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 Parkwood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7213 Parkwood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7213 Parkwood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 Parkwood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 Parkwood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

