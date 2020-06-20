7213 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities
Great three bedroom townhouse located at sought after Shops at Legacy. Custom finishes include: hardwood floors; granite kitchen counter tops; stainless steel appliances; cast stone fireplace with gas logs; wrought iron balusters; plantation shutters; 3rd bedroom has built-in cabinets ( great study). Conveniently set in an urban community with shopping, restaurant and entertainment ... all within walking distances. Carpets replaced June 2018; interior paint completed June 2018. Ready for move-in! All appliances included.