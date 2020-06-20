7213 Parkwood Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great three bedroom townhouse located at sought after Shops at Legacy. Custom finishes include: hardwood floors; granite kitchen counter tops; stainless steel appliances; cast stone fireplace with gas logs; wrought iron balusters; plantation shutters; 3rd bedroom has built-in cabinets ( great study). Conveniently set in an urban community with shopping, restaurant and entertainment ... all within walking distances. Carpets replaced June 2018; interior paint completed June 2018. Ready for move-in! All appliances included.