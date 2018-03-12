All apartments in Plano
7212 Dry Creek Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:31 AM

7212 Dry Creek Drive

7212 Dry Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7212 Dry Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home sits on a corner lot in a highly sought after area. Bright and open floor plan with high ceilings in the family room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Large downstairs master has plantation shutters, raised ceiling, separate shower with seat, and walk-in closet. Large game room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. HOA takes care the front yard maintenance. SS Fridge stays in the property. Easy access to major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7212 Dry Creek Drive have any available units?
7212 Dry Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7212 Dry Creek Drive have?
Some of 7212 Dry Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 Dry Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7212 Dry Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7212 Dry Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7212 Dry Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7212 Dry Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7212 Dry Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7212 Dry Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7212 Dry Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7212 Dry Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7212 Dry Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7212 Dry Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7212 Dry Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7212 Dry Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7212 Dry Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

