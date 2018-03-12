7212 Dry Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautifully updated home sits on a corner lot in a highly sought after area. Bright and open floor plan with high ceilings in the family room. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. Large downstairs master has plantation shutters, raised ceiling, separate shower with seat, and walk-in closet. Large game room and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. HOA takes care the front yard maintenance. SS Fridge stays in the property. Easy access to major highways!