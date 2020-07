Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

BACK ON THE MARKET>>>Beautiful! Upgrade galore. No expense spared. Wide plank hardwood through most of 1st floor. Downstairs bdrm could be 2nd master or guest suite with window seat, private bath and huge closet. Upstairs has large master with sitting area, open loft and additional bdrm. Granite, SS appliances, cherry cabinets, stone Fireplace with gas logs, iron balusters, 2in blinds, extensive crown moldings, tile in all wet areas. 2 HVAC zones and radiant barrier.