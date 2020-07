Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Location Location Location... Luxury townhome located in the heart of Plano where you can experience life here. Urban living and a modern lifestyle abound in the Plano community near to retail, dining, residential, hotel and office area. Here is everything you need in one place at the southwest corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Hwy 121, Legacy West.