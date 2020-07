Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located close to Spring Creek and Central. Easy access to dining and entertainment. This home boast granite counter tops, SS appliances, stunning flooring, light fixtures and much more. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Big master suite with master bath. Fenced yard for your pets and family entertainment. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.