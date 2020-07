Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

The bright open living space of this home near Downtown Plano Arts District. Walking distance to Plano’s vibrant community of performing arts, inspiring galleries, and exceptional event venues for a one-of-a-kind night out or a casual evening walk. ECO-HIP energy saving features with Bosch appliances, large living area with 12 ft ceiling and tall windows to let in ample natural light.