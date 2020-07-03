717 Player Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

STRICTLY NO PETS. WASHER_DRYER, REFRIGERATOR & YARD MOWING AND HOA FEES INCLUDED WITH RENT. Spacious 1 story house with 4 bedrooms (4th could be study). Open floor plan with large kitchen & breakfast area. Tall ceilings. custom paint, granite in kitchen, wood floor all over, new HVAC, gas cook-top, refrigerator, microwave_oven combo and fence. Conveniently located from US 75_DART Parker Rd. terminal with free parking & quick access to Telecom corridor & downtown Dallas. NO PETS. Six to Nine months lease is acceptable with little higher monthly rate.