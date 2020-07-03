All apartments in Plano
717 Player Drive

717 Player Drive
Location

717 Player Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STRICTLY NO PETS. WASHER_DRYER, REFRIGERATOR & YARD MOWING AND HOA FEES INCLUDED WITH RENT. Spacious 1 story house with 4 bedrooms (4th could be study). Open floor plan with large kitchen & breakfast area. Tall ceilings. custom paint, granite in kitchen, wood floor all over, new HVAC, gas cook-top, refrigerator, microwave_oven combo and fence. Conveniently located from US 75_DART Parker Rd. terminal with free parking & quick access to Telecom corridor & downtown Dallas. NO PETS. Six to Nine months lease is acceptable with little higher monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Player Drive have any available units?
717 Player Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Player Drive have?
Some of 717 Player Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Player Drive currently offering any rent specials?
717 Player Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Player Drive pet-friendly?
No, 717 Player Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 717 Player Drive offer parking?
Yes, 717 Player Drive offers parking.
Does 717 Player Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Player Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Player Drive have a pool?
No, 717 Player Drive does not have a pool.
Does 717 Player Drive have accessible units?
No, 717 Player Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Player Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Player Drive has units with dishwashers.

