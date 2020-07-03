7113 Boysenberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2-story home with open floor plan. 3 beds, 2.5 Baths and front garage. High ceiling in all rooms. Large kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinet Island, Built-in Oven and Microwave. Large Master Suite Down. Ceramic Tiles in all wet areas. Locates in Timberbrook neighborhood, one of the best places to live in TX. Nice and walking trails nearby. Plano ISD and the public schools in high rates. Easy access to hwy 75 and major shopping malls, restaurants, supper markets and parks. Don't miss this one