All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7113 Boysenberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7113 Boysenberry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7113 Boysenberry Lane

7113 Boysenberry Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7113 Boysenberry Ln, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-story home with open floor plan. 3 beds, 2.5 Baths and front garage. High ceiling in all rooms. Large kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinet Island, Built-in Oven and Microwave. Large Master Suite Down. Ceramic Tiles in all wet areas. Locates in Timberbrook neighborhood, one of the best places to live in TX. Nice and walking trails nearby. Plano ISD and the public schools in high rates. Easy access to hwy 75 and major shopping malls, restaurants, supper markets and parks. Don't miss this one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 Boysenberry Lane have any available units?
7113 Boysenberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 Boysenberry Lane have?
Some of 7113 Boysenberry Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 Boysenberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7113 Boysenberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 Boysenberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7113 Boysenberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7113 Boysenberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7113 Boysenberry Lane offers parking.
Does 7113 Boysenberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 Boysenberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 Boysenberry Lane have a pool?
No, 7113 Boysenberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7113 Boysenberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 7113 Boysenberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 Boysenberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7113 Boysenberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District