Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Lovely zero lot home in desirable Plano, minutes from HWY 75 and 190 (Bush) for easy travel. Well maintained with awesome curb appeal, designer colors, hardwood, 2nd living area up overlooking family rm! Secondary bdrms are lg with walk in closets! Open kitchen has granite, gas cook top, dry bar and pantry! Master suite is down for privacy, bath has dbl sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Charming, side patio for relaxing! MUST SEE!