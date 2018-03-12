All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7048 Eagle Vail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7048 Eagle Vail Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:00 AM

7048 Eagle Vail Drive

7048 Eagle Vail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7048 Eagle Vail Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse in much sought-after west Plano. One of largest in well maintained subdivision. Open floor plan. Laminate floor in family room and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs loft or study. Master bedroom downstairs. Upgraded lighting fixtures. Easy access to Tollway, highway 190 and 121. Close to Legacy West, Toyota headquarter, etc. Walk to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Community pool. Close to schools. Caring owner pays HOA allowing pool access & no yard maintenance. Fridge included. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive have any available units?
7048 Eagle Vail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive have?
Some of 7048 Eagle Vail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7048 Eagle Vail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7048 Eagle Vail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 Eagle Vail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7048 Eagle Vail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7048 Eagle Vail Drive offers parking.
Does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 Eagle Vail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7048 Eagle Vail Drive has a pool.
Does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7048 Eagle Vail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 Eagle Vail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 Eagle Vail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District