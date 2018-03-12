7048 Eagle Vail Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhouse in much sought-after west Plano. One of largest in well maintained subdivision. Open floor plan. Laminate floor in family room and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs loft or study. Master bedroom downstairs. Upgraded lighting fixtures. Easy access to Tollway, highway 190 and 121. Close to Legacy West, Toyota headquarter, etc. Walk to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Community pool. Close to schools. Caring owner pays HOA allowing pool access & no yard maintenance. Fridge included. Don't miss this one.