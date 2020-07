Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities game room garage

Well maintained family friendly home in Chase Oaks golf community. Mature trees, great neighbors & award winning Plano schools. Entertain in your kitchen-breakfast area with granite tops and bay windows open to family room with wall of windows overlooking over sized backyard. Private master suite split by large game room from 3 secondary bedrooms upstairs. 5th bedroom down could be guest room or study. Enjoy extra room in garage for hobby or storage (4 cars size).