6921 Banyon Drive

Great 3 + 2.5 Northwood Home for Lease! - Beautifully updated & maintained David Weekley home in sought-after Northwood subdivision. Wood floors in family room with cozy gas log fireplace. Open floor plan, grand entry, formal living & dining. Kitchen has granite counters, marble backsplash. Lots of windows for natural light! Master is down with jetted tub, large walk-in closet. Up is a versatile game room, 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Great teen retreat! The backyard is your private oasis with a patio & lush landscaping; perfect for a morning cup of coffee or relaxing in the afternoon with a good book. Perfect location close to 75, with easy access to 121.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5267202)