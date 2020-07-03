All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:39 AM

6916 Amethyst Lane

6916 Amethyst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Amethyst Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 living areas and Pool in Plano. Home features a beautiful entryway leading to a formal living room and dining room. Open living room concept, features fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen has custom white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and center island. Sliding glass door overlooks the pool and landscaped yard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs features: large living room with fireplace; Awesome master bedroom with fireplace and stunning master bath. Enjoy the updated pool and spa, just in time for summer. This is an awesome home to entertain family and friends. Pool maintenance provided by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Amethyst Lane have any available units?
6916 Amethyst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Amethyst Lane have?
Some of 6916 Amethyst Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Amethyst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Amethyst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Amethyst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6916 Amethyst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6916 Amethyst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Amethyst Lane offers parking.
Does 6916 Amethyst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Amethyst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Amethyst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6916 Amethyst Lane has a pool.
Does 6916 Amethyst Lane have accessible units?
No, 6916 Amethyst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Amethyst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Amethyst Lane has units with dishwashers.

