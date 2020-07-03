6916 Amethyst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath, 2 living areas and Pool in Plano. Home features a beautiful entryway leading to a formal living room and dining room. Open living room concept, features fireplace and wet bar. Kitchen has custom white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and center island. Sliding glass door overlooks the pool and landscaped yard. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs features: large living room with fireplace; Awesome master bedroom with fireplace and stunning master bath. Enjoy the updated pool and spa, just in time for summer. This is an awesome home to entertain family and friends. Pool maintenance provided by the owner.