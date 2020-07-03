6913 Traceland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!!! Beautiful home in prestigious Kings Ridge subdivision. Excellent location, quality built with tons of upgrades. This beauty consists 4 bed, 3.1 bath and rare to find 3 car garage. It also features solid hand scraped wood flooring on lower level with an exceptionally designed office space. Full size kitchen with granite countertops, Viking stove, double oven and wooden cabinets. Large master bed & bath situated on lower level. Spectacular den area with fireplace to spend evenings with family. Huge game room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a media room on upper level. Updated spanish tile clay roof is one of the many upgrades. Close proximity to major freeways and Legacy West.