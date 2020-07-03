All apartments in Plano
6913 Traceland Drive

Location

6913 Traceland Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!!! Beautiful home in prestigious Kings Ridge subdivision. Excellent location, quality built with tons of upgrades. This beauty consists 4 bed, 3.1 bath and rare to find 3 car garage. It also features solid hand scraped wood flooring on lower level with an exceptionally designed office space. Full size kitchen with granite countertops, Viking stove, double oven and wooden cabinets. Large master bed & bath situated on lower level. Spectacular den area with fireplace to spend evenings with family. Huge game room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a media room on upper level. Updated spanish tile clay roof is one of the many upgrades. Close proximity to major freeways and Legacy West.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6913 Traceland Drive have any available units?
6913 Traceland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6913 Traceland Drive have?
Some of 6913 Traceland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Traceland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Traceland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Traceland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Traceland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6913 Traceland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Traceland Drive offers parking.
Does 6913 Traceland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Traceland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Traceland Drive have a pool?
No, 6913 Traceland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Traceland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6913 Traceland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Traceland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Traceland Drive has units with dishwashers.

