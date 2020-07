Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 and a half baths home. Laminate floor in all living areas, upgraded kitchen, and bathroom with marble countertop, freshly painted. Brick fireplace in the family room. Open kitchen with center island and tons of cabinet and counter space. All bedrooms feature walk-in closets and are located upstairs. The master suite offers a beautiful tub with a separate shower.