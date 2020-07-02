6824 Myrtle Beach Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 Story home in the heart of West Plano in the wonderful neighborhood of The Hills at Prestonwood. Open floor plan with high ceilings with hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen, breakfast nook, and family room. Kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances with beautiful granite countertops, island and breakfast bar. Kitchen also has two skylights that allow natural light to make the home even brighter! Just a few minutes to the Willowbend Mall, Tollway and shopping galore! Excellent schools and amazing neighbors!