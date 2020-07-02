All apartments in Plano
6824 Myrtle Beach Drive

6824 Myrtle Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Myrtle Beach Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful 1 Story home in the heart of West Plano in the wonderful neighborhood of The Hills at Prestonwood. Open floor plan with high ceilings with hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen, breakfast nook, and family room. Kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances with beautiful granite countertops, island and breakfast bar. Kitchen also has two skylights that allow natural light to make the home even brighter! Just a few minutes to the Willowbend Mall, Tollway and shopping galore! Excellent schools and amazing neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive have any available units?
6824 Myrtle Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive have?
Some of 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Myrtle Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive offer parking?
No, 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 Myrtle Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.

