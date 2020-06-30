682 Executive Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center conference room carport clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Looking for a new apartment?

_________________________________



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.



Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened. The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Granite Countertops



Under-Mount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Sink



Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Pantries



Gourmet Prep Island with Pendant Lighting



Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Areas



Side-by-Side Refrigerator* with Water and Ice Dispenser



Built-In Microwave



Moen Plumbing Fixtures



Bathroom Linen Closets



Walk-In Showers



Framed Vanity Mirrors with Decorative Lighting



Ceramic Tile Flooring



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Pet Park with Pergola and Dog Washing Station



Walking Trail



Resort-Style Swimming Pool



Located One Block from the Rapid Transit Station (DART)



Two-Story Fitness Center with Spin Room



Clubroom With Serving Kitchen



Covered Outdoor Lounge with Gaming Area



Courtyard with BBQ Grills and Firepit



Tuck-under Garages in 3 and 4-story Buildings



Business Center/Conference Room



