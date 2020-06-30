682 Executive Drive

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Granite Countertops
Under-Mount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Sink
Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Pantries
Gourmet Prep Island with Pendant Lighting
Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Areas
Side-by-Side Refrigerator* with Water and Ice Dispenser
Built-In Microwave
Moen Plumbing Fixtures
Bathroom Linen Closets
Walk-In Showers
Framed Vanity Mirrors with Decorative Lighting
Ceramic Tile Flooring
Community Amenities
Pet Park with Pergola and Dog Washing Station
Walking Trail
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
Located One Block from the Rapid Transit Station (DART)
Two-Story Fitness Center with Spin Room
Clubroom With Serving Kitchen
Covered Outdoor Lounge with Gaming Area
Courtyard with BBQ Grills and Firepit
Tuck-under Garages in 3 and 4-story Buildings
Business Center/Conference Room