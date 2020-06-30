All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 682 Executive Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
682 Executive Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

682 Executive Drive

682 Executive Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

682 Executive Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Looking for a new apartment?
_________________________________ 

I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We're a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I'm super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn't know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Remember the part in that movie where the record scratches and everyone stops in their tracks to see what just happened.  The wild bewilderment of witnessing something so outrageously unique, it can't be helped but to put a quick pause on space and time itself in order to look at what just happened? Well, coming here is like that. Many people I've taken here have had that "looney toons jaw drop" expression (which is something you should totally google for some nostalgia sake). So yeah, if you want to have that experience, come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Granite Countertops

Under-Mount Stainless Steel Single Bowl Sink 

Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Pantries 

Gourmet Prep Island with Pendant Lighting 

Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Areas

Side-by-Side Refrigerator* with Water and Ice Dispenser

Built-In Microwave

Moen Plumbing Fixtures

Bathroom Linen Closets

Walk-In Showers 

Framed Vanity Mirrors with Decorative Lighting

Ceramic Tile Flooring

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Pet Park with Pergola and Dog Washing Station

Walking Trail

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Located One Block from the Rapid Transit Station (DART)

Two-Story Fitness Center with Spin Room

Clubroom With Serving Kitchen

Covered Outdoor Lounge with Gaming Area

Courtyard with BBQ Grills and Firepit

Tuck-under Garages in 3 and 4-story Buildings

Business Center/Conference Room

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 Executive Drive have any available units?
682 Executive Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 Executive Drive have?
Some of 682 Executive Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 Executive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
682 Executive Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 Executive Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 Executive Drive is pet friendly.
Does 682 Executive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 682 Executive Drive offers parking.
Does 682 Executive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 682 Executive Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 Executive Drive have a pool?
Yes, 682 Executive Drive has a pool.
Does 682 Executive Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 682 Executive Drive has accessible units.
Does 682 Executive Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 682 Executive Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District