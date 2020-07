Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious Home features a two-story entry with hardwood floors for most of the 1st level. Stacked formal dining and formal living, Large kitchen with premium granite counters, center-island, custom cabinetry, serving bar, built-in desk and opens to a large family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master and Office down stairs with private game-media room upstairs. This home is located in the sought after West Plano ISD with schools in walking distance. Come check it out.