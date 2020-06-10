All apartments in Plano
6721 Misty Hollow Drive

6721 Misty Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6721 Misty Hollow Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated & Well Maintained West Plano Home conveniently located Moments to The Shops at Legacy & Other Shopping, Restaurants & Schools. Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Slate Backsplash & Flooring, and Stainless Steel Appliances, including French Door Refrigerator. Open Kitchen, Breakfast & Living with Gas Start Wood Burning Fireplace. Spacious Combination Formals. Master with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Water Closet. 3rd Bed opened to Formals (Makes a Great Study). Neutral Modern Paint throughout Home. Low Maintenance Laminate in most of home. Sorry, No Cats. Dogs Case by Case Basis. $500 Pet Deposit or More depending on Pet(s). $50 App Fee per Person over 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive have any available units?
6721 Misty Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive have?
Some of 6721 Misty Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6721 Misty Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6721 Misty Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6721 Misty Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6721 Misty Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6721 Misty Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6721 Misty Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 6721 Misty Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 6721 Misty Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6721 Misty Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6721 Misty Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

