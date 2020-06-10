6721 Misty Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautifully Updated & Well Maintained West Plano Home conveniently located Moments to The Shops at Legacy & Other Shopping, Restaurants & Schools. Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Slate Backsplash & Flooring, and Stainless Steel Appliances, including French Door Refrigerator. Open Kitchen, Breakfast & Living with Gas Start Wood Burning Fireplace. Spacious Combination Formals. Master with Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanity and Water Closet. 3rd Bed opened to Formals (Makes a Great Study). Neutral Modern Paint throughout Home. Low Maintenance Laminate in most of home. Sorry, No Cats. Dogs Case by Case Basis. $500 Pet Deposit or More depending on Pet(s). $50 App Fee per Person over 18.