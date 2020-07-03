All apartments in Plano
6716 Saddletree Trail
6716 Saddletree Trail

6716 Saddletree Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6716 Saddletree Trail, Plano, TX 75023
The Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Move-in Date starts Feb.11th.2019. Location location location, A fabulous well maintained 1 story home is central located in west Plano. Fully furnished, all you need to do is packing your personal belonging, move in right away. Open concept floor-plan is perfect as Kitchen opens to Family Room. The beautiful wood floors are in all the main areas & new carpet in all bedrooms. Covered patio, attached grill, and Hugh backyard are perfect for family time. Walking distance to community playground, park, jogging trail, and church. 8-12 minutes access to Shop at Legacy, Legacy West, 99 Ranch, Mitsuwa Marketplace, DNT, Highway 75, and tuns of restaurants and shopping places. A must seen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 Saddletree Trail have any available units?
6716 Saddletree Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 Saddletree Trail have?
Some of 6716 Saddletree Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 Saddletree Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6716 Saddletree Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 Saddletree Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6716 Saddletree Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6716 Saddletree Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6716 Saddletree Trail offers parking.
Does 6716 Saddletree Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 Saddletree Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 Saddletree Trail have a pool?
No, 6716 Saddletree Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6716 Saddletree Trail have accessible units?
No, 6716 Saddletree Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 Saddletree Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 Saddletree Trail has units with dishwashers.

