6716 Saddletree Trail

Move-in Date starts Feb.11th.2019. Location location location, A fabulous well maintained 1 story home is central located in west Plano. Fully furnished, all you need to do is packing your personal belonging, move in right away. Open concept floor-plan is perfect as Kitchen opens to Family Room. The beautiful wood floors are in all the main areas & new carpet in all bedrooms. Covered patio, attached grill, and Hugh backyard are perfect for family time. Walking distance to community playground, park, jogging trail, and church. 8-12 minutes access to Shop at Legacy, Legacy West, 99 Ranch, Mitsuwa Marketplace, DNT, Highway 75, and tuns of restaurants and shopping places. A must seen!