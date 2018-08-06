All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6712 Beeman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6712 Beeman Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:23 PM

6712 Beeman Drive

6712 Beeman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6712 Beeman Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Well-maintained four bedroom gem located in a quiet community within the desirable Plano ISD with hardwood flooring and recently replaced carpets! The home's floor plan includes a formal living and dining combination area and a quaint eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, a stainless steel dishwasher and range that opens to an inviting family room with built-ins and a fireplace. A fourth bedroom with French Doors could be used as a study. Outside there is a large open patio which is perfect for entertaining, a sparking pool and a grassed area. The home is conveniently located to Hwy 121 and 75 for commuting purposes. Refrigerator INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 Beeman Drive have any available units?
6712 Beeman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6712 Beeman Drive have?
Some of 6712 Beeman Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Beeman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Beeman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Beeman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6712 Beeman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6712 Beeman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6712 Beeman Drive offers parking.
Does 6712 Beeman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6712 Beeman Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Beeman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6712 Beeman Drive has a pool.
Does 6712 Beeman Drive have accessible units?
No, 6712 Beeman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Beeman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6712 Beeman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District