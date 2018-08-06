6712 Beeman Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Well-maintained four bedroom gem located in a quiet community within the desirable Plano ISD with hardwood flooring and recently replaced carpets! The home's floor plan includes a formal living and dining combination area and a quaint eat-in kitchen with granite counter-tops, a stainless steel dishwasher and range that opens to an inviting family room with built-ins and a fireplace. A fourth bedroom with French Doors could be used as a study. Outside there is a large open patio which is perfect for entertaining, a sparking pool and a grassed area. The home is conveniently located to Hwy 121 and 75 for commuting purposes. Refrigerator INCLUDED