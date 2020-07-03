Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Plano ISD! Property recently updated to include carpet, fresh paint! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Game room and 4 bedrooms upstairs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6705 macintosh Lane have any available units?
6705 macintosh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 macintosh Lane have?
Some of 6705 macintosh Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 macintosh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6705 macintosh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.