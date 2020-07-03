All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6705 macintosh Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6705 macintosh Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6705 macintosh Lane

6705 Macintosh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6705 Macintosh Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Plano ISD! Property recently updated to include carpet, fresh paint! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. Game room and 4 bedrooms upstairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 macintosh Lane have any available units?
6705 macintosh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 macintosh Lane have?
Some of 6705 macintosh Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 macintosh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6705 macintosh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 macintosh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6705 macintosh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6705 macintosh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6705 macintosh Lane offers parking.
Does 6705 macintosh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6705 macintosh Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 macintosh Lane have a pool?
No, 6705 macintosh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6705 macintosh Lane have accessible units?
No, 6705 macintosh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 macintosh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6705 macintosh Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District