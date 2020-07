Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for move in immedietely!!! Huge corner lot and backyard! Very energy efficient . Gorgeous and well maintained home in great Plano ISD with convenient location, close to shopping, biking trails and parks. Large master and two other bedrooms on second floor. Open floor plan with all wood floor in living room, dining room, and entry. Pet is case by case .