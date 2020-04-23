6617 Rutherford Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Amazing three bedroom townhome on the greenbelt! Corner unit with large side yard, private back yard backing to the wooded green space. Master bedroom has Juliette balcony looking out over the community. Home features wood flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, iron stair rails and so much more! Open floorpan with lots of natural lighting and privacy. Community amenities feature pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball as well as walking trails and a playground. Don't miss out! Buyer to verify all info...