Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:17 AM

6617 Rutherford Road

6617 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Rutherford Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Amazing three bedroom townhome on the greenbelt! Corner unit with large side yard, private back yard backing to the wooded green space. Master bedroom has Juliette balcony looking out over the community. Home features wood flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances, iron stair rails and so much more! Open floorpan with lots of natural lighting and privacy. Community amenities feature pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball as well as walking trails and a playground. Don't miss out! Buyer to verify all info...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Rutherford Road have any available units?
6617 Rutherford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6617 Rutherford Road have?
Some of 6617 Rutherford Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Rutherford Road currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Rutherford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Rutherford Road pet-friendly?
No, 6617 Rutherford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6617 Rutherford Road offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Rutherford Road offers parking.
Does 6617 Rutherford Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Rutherford Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Rutherford Road have a pool?
Yes, 6617 Rutherford Road has a pool.
Does 6617 Rutherford Road have accessible units?
No, 6617 Rutherford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Rutherford Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6617 Rutherford Road has units with dishwashers.

