Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand New Carpet all upstairs and hardwood flooring downstairs! Luxury Townhome conveniently located in Plano with easy access to highway, shopping, restaurant and movies. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, jetted garden tub, generous size of bedrooms, easy maintenance, owner pays HOA and you will enjoy the community swimming pool, basketball court and puppy park. Pet case by case. Come and show before its gone! This one will not last!