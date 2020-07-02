All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:55 PM

6533 Riveredge Drive

6533 Riveredge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6533 Riveredge Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
Gorgeous West Plano home in prestigious Shoal Creek Villas! Attend Top-Rated West PLANO ISD schools! Brand new paint & carpets in Jan,2020! Home features hardwood Fl, granite countertop, soaring ceiling, plantation shutters & much more. Extra-large master and home office on 1st. Huge loft & Game Room on 2nd. Full access to the beautiful HOA club pool & exercise equipment. Minutes to the new Toyota, other top HQ campus, & 5 Billion Mile! Easy access to 121, North Dallas Tollway & airports. Enjoy the great lifestyle of easy commute, fine shopping & dining nearby (Legacy West,Food Hall,Town Center etc.) and low maintenance in this beautiful and safe award-winning neighborhood. All HOA and lawn fees are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6533 Riveredge Drive have any available units?
6533 Riveredge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6533 Riveredge Drive have?
Some of 6533 Riveredge Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6533 Riveredge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6533 Riveredge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6533 Riveredge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6533 Riveredge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6533 Riveredge Drive offer parking?
No, 6533 Riveredge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6533 Riveredge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6533 Riveredge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6533 Riveredge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6533 Riveredge Drive has a pool.
Does 6533 Riveredge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6533 Riveredge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6533 Riveredge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6533 Riveredge Drive has units with dishwashers.

