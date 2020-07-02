6533 Riveredge Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous West Plano home in prestigious Shoal Creek Villas! Attend Top-Rated West PLANO ISD schools! Brand new paint & carpets in Jan,2020! Home features hardwood Fl, granite countertop, soaring ceiling, plantation shutters & much more. Extra-large master and home office on 1st. Huge loft & Game Room on 2nd. Full access to the beautiful HOA club pool & exercise equipment. Minutes to the new Toyota, other top HQ campus, & 5 Billion Mile! Easy access to 121, North Dallas Tollway & airports. Enjoy the great lifestyle of easy commute, fine shopping & dining nearby (Legacy West,Food Hall,Town Center etc.) and low maintenance in this beautiful and safe award-winning neighborhood. All HOA and lawn fees are included.