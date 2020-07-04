Amenities

6513 Crawley Dr Available 08/01/19 Immaculate 2 story home in Plano with pool!! - Immaculate 2 story home in Plano ISD! Walk into beautiful wood floors and vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and the perfect island to cook on! Perfect size master with large windows with the perfect view. Updated master with dual vanities and separate shower and tub. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the swimming pool on the hot summer nights. This home also features a 3 car garage. A must see! Call to view today!

**Small to medium dogs are acceptable**



(RLNE4995094)