6513 Crawley Dr
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:58 AM

6513 Crawley Dr

6513 Crawley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6513 Crawley Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6513 Crawley Dr Available 08/01/19 Immaculate 2 story home in Plano with pool!! - Immaculate 2 story home in Plano ISD! Walk into beautiful wood floors and vaulted ceilings. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and the perfect island to cook on! Perfect size master with large windows with the perfect view. Updated master with dual vanities and separate shower and tub. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the swimming pool on the hot summer nights. This home also features a 3 car garage. A must see! Call to view today!
**Small to medium dogs are acceptable**

(RLNE4995094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 Crawley Dr have any available units?
6513 Crawley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6513 Crawley Dr have?
Some of 6513 Crawley Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 Crawley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6513 Crawley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 Crawley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 Crawley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6513 Crawley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6513 Crawley Dr offers parking.
Does 6513 Crawley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 Crawley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 Crawley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6513 Crawley Dr has a pool.
Does 6513 Crawley Dr have accessible units?
No, 6513 Crawley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 Crawley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 Crawley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

