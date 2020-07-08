All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

Location

6512 Castille Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED, SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE....Perfect for an executive lease with updates Galore!! This fully updated home sits next to open green space with hike and bike trails. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator. New cabinets and slow close drawers, new back splash,new high end counter tops, new sink, new upgraded faucet, and new disposal. New wood floors throughout except brand new carpet in the master bedroom. Fully updated bathrooms with high end finish outs. New furnace, roof 3 years old, recent water heater and AC. HOA maintains the front lawn. HOA amenities include private cabanas, private pool, and private tennis courts. Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Castille Court have any available units?
6512 Castille Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 Castille Court have?
Some of 6512 Castille Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 Castille Court currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Castille Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Castille Court pet-friendly?
No, 6512 Castille Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6512 Castille Court offer parking?
No, 6512 Castille Court does not offer parking.
Does 6512 Castille Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6512 Castille Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Castille Court have a pool?
Yes, 6512 Castille Court has a pool.
Does 6512 Castille Court have accessible units?
No, 6512 Castille Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Castille Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 Castille Court has units with dishwashers.

