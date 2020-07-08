6512 Castille Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED, SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE....Perfect for an executive lease with updates Galore!! This fully updated home sits next to open green space with hike and bike trails. Kitchen includes brand new stainless steel appliances including brand new refrigerator. New cabinets and slow close drawers, new back splash,new high end counter tops, new sink, new upgraded faucet, and new disposal. New wood floors throughout except brand new carpet in the master bedroom. Fully updated bathrooms with high end finish outs. New furnace, roof 3 years old, recent water heater and AC. HOA maintains the front lawn. HOA amenities include private cabanas, private pool, and private tennis courts. Great Location!