Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful West Plano home with 4 large bedrooms and spacious living space. Perfect flow for entertaining! Enjoy the large yard with beautiful, mature shade tree with lawn maintenance included in rent. Three levels of Plano ISD schools and 2 parks within walking distance. Next to greenbelt with easy access to miles of bike or walking trails. Fresh paint and new flooring through majority of house. No HOA. Quiet, friendly neighbors. Pets on case by case basis. NEW LOWER RENT