6402 Blue Ridge Trail

dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

Prime Plano location. You can see Bluebonnet Trail Greenbelt and Thomas Elementary from the front door! BlueBonnet Trail is a bike and hiking path that connects with Chisholm Trail and with Preston Ridge Trail at Carpenter Park. Blue Ridge Park is near by as well. This is a spacious 4 bedroom home with plenty of living space, with a nice layout. Kitchen opens up to the dining area and living room. Nice backyard space with a small shed. Award winning Plano ISD. Minutes from Hwy. 75, and George Bush Tollway. New carpet and brand new paint in the whole house. Fridge INCLUDED. Make ready in progress, will be ready this week