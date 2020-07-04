All apartments in Plano
6402 Blue Ridge Trail

Location

6402 Blue Ridge Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Prime Plano location. You can see Bluebonnet Trail Greenbelt and Thomas Elementary from the front door! BlueBonnet Trail is a bike and hiking path that connects with Chisholm Trail and with Preston Ridge Trail at Carpenter Park. Blue Ridge Park is near by as well. This is a spacious 4 bedroom home with plenty of living space, with a nice layout. Kitchen opens up to the dining area and living room. Nice backyard space with a small shed. Award winning Plano ISD. Minutes from Hwy. 75, and George Bush Tollway. New carpet and brand new paint in the whole house. Fridge INCLUDED. Make ready in progress, will be ready this week

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail have any available units?
6402 Blue Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail have?
Some of 6402 Blue Ridge Trail's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 Blue Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Blue Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Blue Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Blue Ridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 6402 Blue Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Blue Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 6402 Blue Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 6402 Blue Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Blue Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 Blue Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

