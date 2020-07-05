All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:18 AM

6228 Park Meadow Lane

6228 Park Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6228 Park Meadow Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisite home with two story entry, high ceilings, open floor plan, lots of windows, custom features, close to park and exemplary Barksdale Elementary. Hardwood floors in dining and living room with gas logged fireplace, modern light fixtures. Kitchen is a chief's delight with S.S. appliances, granite counter tops, stained cabinets, island, breakfast bar, enormous pantry and ceramic flooring. Master bedroom has laminate flooring with sliding doors leading to backyard oasis. The bathroom has beveled mirror, double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, ceiling fan, huge closet and ceramic floor. 2019: Home was painted, light fixtures, door handles and master floor replaced. First time being offered for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6228 Park Meadow Lane have any available units?
6228 Park Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6228 Park Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6228 Park Meadow Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6228 Park Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6228 Park Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6228 Park Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6228 Park Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6228 Park Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6228 Park Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 6228 Park Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6228 Park Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6228 Park Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6228 Park Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6228 Park Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6228 Park Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6228 Park Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6228 Park Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

