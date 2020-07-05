6228 Park Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking

Exquisite home with two story entry, high ceilings, open floor plan, lots of windows, custom features, close to park and exemplary Barksdale Elementary. Hardwood floors in dining and living room with gas logged fireplace, modern light fixtures. Kitchen is a chief's delight with S.S. appliances, granite counter tops, stained cabinets, island, breakfast bar, enormous pantry and ceramic flooring. Master bedroom has laminate flooring with sliding doors leading to backyard oasis. The bathroom has beveled mirror, double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, ceiling fan, huge closet and ceramic floor. 2019: Home was painted, light fixtures, door handles and master floor replaced. First time being offered for lease.