6217 Westerley Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

MOVE-IN READY! Short term lease is welcome. Beautiful, well-maintained upgraded home in sought after Westover Estates on oversized lot with many trees. Home offers custom touches including hardwood floor in all rooms; lots of closets; built-ins; large play yard separate from pool; pool bath with exterior door; large master with bay window; large utility with sink, storage, built-in ironing, laundry chute; two patios with pergolas; electrical gate and 3 car garage; lush landscaping. Easy access to highway! Fridge, washer and dryer stay in the property.