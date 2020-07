Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Nice & well maintained ready to move in 2 story townhouse 3 bed 2.1 bath,2 car garage for rent in oak point estates. Kitchen with 42 Cabinets,backsplash,granite counter tops,hardwood floors in downstairs, Master bed down stairs with garden tub &separate shower,upstairs game room with 2 large bed rooms, ceiling fans in every room. Washer and Dyer included.Community pool, park, jogging and bike paths. Just minutes from Hwy 75,near CCC college&DART.