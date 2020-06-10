All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 6 2020 at 5:42 PM

617 Lookout Trail

617 Lookout Trail · No Longer Available
Location

617 Lookout Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,659 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Lookout Trail have any available units?
617 Lookout Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 617 Lookout Trail currently offering any rent specials?
617 Lookout Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Lookout Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Lookout Trail is pet friendly.
Does 617 Lookout Trail offer parking?
No, 617 Lookout Trail does not offer parking.
Does 617 Lookout Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Lookout Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Lookout Trail have a pool?
No, 617 Lookout Trail does not have a pool.
Does 617 Lookout Trail have accessible units?
No, 617 Lookout Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Lookout Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Lookout Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Lookout Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Lookout Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

