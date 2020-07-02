Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool garage pet friendly

6150 Alma Road Apt #2161, Allen, TX 75013 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/09/2019. Pets: allowed. Call for current specials! $99 moves you in! NO BREED RESTRICTIONS! PET PARK AND WASH STATION! This unit is perfect for an affordable luxury apartment for 1 or 2 people. You get all the Craig Ranch amenities, plus the unbelievable amenities at the community! Food trucks come in every Tuesday and Thursday, beer garden, green spaces thru out, firepits, palm trees, and elevators! There are several wellness centers for any workout you are into! 5 amazing pools, large inside hallways, park on your level in the 24/7 monitored parking garage! Live in luxury! The finish outs are gorgeous, white, espresso, or gray cabinets, juliet balcony, tons of natural light. You could get this for as low as 825 if you hurry! Call today, $99 takes it off the market! [ Published 20-Mar-19 / ID 2861716 ]