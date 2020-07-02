All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 6150 Alma Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
6150 Alma Road
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:59 AM

6150 Alma Road

6150 Alma Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6150 Alma Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
6150 Alma Road Apt #2161, Allen, TX 75013 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/09/2019. Pets: allowed. Call for current specials! $99 moves you in! NO BREED RESTRICTIONS! PET PARK AND WASH STATION! This unit is perfect for an affordable luxury apartment for 1 or 2 people. You get all the Craig Ranch amenities, plus the unbelievable amenities at the community! Food trucks come in every Tuesday and Thursday, beer garden, green spaces thru out, firepits, palm trees, and elevators! There are several wellness centers for any workout you are into! 5 amazing pools, large inside hallways, park on your level in the 24/7 monitored parking garage! Live in luxury! The finish outs are gorgeous, white, espresso, or gray cabinets, juliet balcony, tons of natural light. You could get this for as low as 825 if you hurry! Call today, $99 takes it off the market! [ Published 20-Mar-19 / ID 2861716 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6150 Alma Road have any available units?
6150 Alma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6150 Alma Road have?
Some of 6150 Alma Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6150 Alma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6150 Alma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6150 Alma Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6150 Alma Road is pet friendly.
Does 6150 Alma Road offer parking?
Yes, 6150 Alma Road offers parking.
Does 6150 Alma Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6150 Alma Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6150 Alma Road have a pool?
Yes, 6150 Alma Road has a pool.
Does 6150 Alma Road have accessible units?
No, 6150 Alma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6150 Alma Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6150 Alma Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District