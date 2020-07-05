All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

6121 Park Meadow Lane

6121 Park Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6121 Park Meadow Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! Cozy one-story traditional home nestled on quiet interior lot in Award Winning PLANO ISD! Minutes from DNT, 121, GBP, with quick access to shopping, restaurants & entertainment galore! Complete remodeled home is MOVE-IN READY w fresh neutral paint & carpet, plantation shutters, sky lights for tons of natural light, spacious living room w built ins, crown molding & gas FP. Updated kitchen w leathered granite counters, new custom cabinets, builtin sub zero refrigerator & separate utility. Upgraded light package throughout. Private backyard w patio & plenty of grass. HOA maintains front yard maintenance. Yard will be landscaped in the spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6121 Park Meadow Lane have any available units?
6121 Park Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6121 Park Meadow Lane have?
Some of 6121 Park Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6121 Park Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6121 Park Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6121 Park Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6121 Park Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6121 Park Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6121 Park Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 6121 Park Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6121 Park Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6121 Park Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6121 Park Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6121 Park Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6121 Park Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6121 Park Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6121 Park Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

