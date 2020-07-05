6121 Park Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! Cozy one-story traditional home nestled on quiet interior lot in Award Winning PLANO ISD! Minutes from DNT, 121, GBP, with quick access to shopping, restaurants & entertainment galore! Complete remodeled home is MOVE-IN READY w fresh neutral paint & carpet, plantation shutters, sky lights for tons of natural light, spacious living room w built ins, crown molding & gas FP. Updated kitchen w leathered granite counters, new custom cabinets, builtin sub zero refrigerator & separate utility. Upgraded light package throughout. Private backyard w patio & plenty of grass. HOA maintains front yard maintenance. Yard will be landscaped in the spring.