Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautifully remodeled home in Town West subdivision! This three bedroom home features an oversized master bedroom with extra sitting area. The large backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and to enjoy quiet nights at home or to let Fido run to his heart's content. Updates to the property include: new blinds throughout, neutral gray paint in all rooms, new carpet and flooring throughout, both bathrooms remodeled and upgraded, new light fixtures installed.