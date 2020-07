Amenities

Beautifully updated house located on an interior lot. House features new flooring, paint, light and plumbing fixtures, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, and large living room with vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen, split bedrooms. Covered patio with wooden deck. Easy access to US-75. Near shopping and dining. This home is ideal for entertaining family and friends. Ready to move in!