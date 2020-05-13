All apartments in Plano
5901 Toppingham Street
5901 Toppingham Street

5901 Toppingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Toppingham Street, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful Custom Home located in the Highly Desirable Windhaven Farm and Plano ISD! Features Handscraped Hardwood flooring, Wrought Iron Balusters on a Sweeping Staircase, High Ceilings, Stunning Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Island Kitchen with Butlers Pantry, SS Appliances,gorgeous Granite Countertops, Stone Backsplash, Double Ovens and Gas Cooktop. Master Bedroom + additional Bedroom Downstairs. Huge Game Room with Built-ins and Media Room with mini fridge and microwave! Plantation Shutters and 2 in blinds. Covered Patio with built in Grill, Tons of Storage. 3 Car Garage. Tenant to be responsible for yard care. Pets welcome on a case by case basis, and with a non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Toppingham Street have any available units?
5901 Toppingham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Toppingham Street have?
Some of 5901 Toppingham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Toppingham Street currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Toppingham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Toppingham Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 Toppingham Street is pet friendly.
Does 5901 Toppingham Street offer parking?
Yes, 5901 Toppingham Street offers parking.
Does 5901 Toppingham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Toppingham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Toppingham Street have a pool?
No, 5901 Toppingham Street does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Toppingham Street have accessible units?
No, 5901 Toppingham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Toppingham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 Toppingham Street has units with dishwashers.

