5901 Toppingham Street

Beautiful Custom Home located in the Highly Desirable Windhaven Farm and Plano ISD! Features Handscraped Hardwood flooring, Wrought Iron Balusters on a Sweeping Staircase, High Ceilings, Stunning Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Island Kitchen with Butlers Pantry, SS Appliances,gorgeous Granite Countertops, Stone Backsplash, Double Ovens and Gas Cooktop. Master Bedroom + additional Bedroom Downstairs. Huge Game Room with Built-ins and Media Room with mini fridge and microwave! Plantation Shutters and 2 in blinds. Covered Patio with built in Grill, Tons of Storage. 3 Car Garage. Tenant to be responsible for yard care. Pets welcome on a case by case basis, and with a non-refundable pet deposit.