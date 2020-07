Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY. Owner will be moving back into the home in September. Highly desirable ONE story home in prime West Plano. Great floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen has a large island with premium granite, built in desk and very spacious for the chef in your home! Updated bathrooms. Lovely peaceful backyard filled with trees. Walking distance to Plano's state of the art athletic center.