5785 Lois Lane

Beautiful townhome near DNT and walking distance to Shops of Legacy. Enjoy this three level townhome with one bedroom and full bath on the first level, then walk to second level to the kitchen, half bath and two large living areas that can be utilize as one large dining room or two living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances. Living area features stone fireplace along side a breakfast nook. On the top level is the master bedroom and bath along with third bedroom with attach full bath. Bedrooms have carpet, bathrooms tile but the rest of home has beautiful wood flooring including the stairs. Plano Schools!