Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5785 Lois Lane

5785 Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5785 Lois Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful townhome near DNT and walking distance to Shops of Legacy. Enjoy this three level townhome with one bedroom and full bath on the first level, then walk to second level to the kitchen, half bath and two large living areas that can be utilize as one large dining room or two living areas. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances. Living area features stone fireplace along side a breakfast nook. On the top level is the master bedroom and bath along with third bedroom with attach full bath. Bedrooms have carpet, bathrooms tile but the rest of home has beautiful wood flooring including the stairs. Plano Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5785 Lois Lane have any available units?
5785 Lois Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5785 Lois Lane have?
Some of 5785 Lois Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5785 Lois Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5785 Lois Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5785 Lois Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5785 Lois Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5785 Lois Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5785 Lois Lane offers parking.
Does 5785 Lois Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5785 Lois Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5785 Lois Lane have a pool?
No, 5785 Lois Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5785 Lois Lane have accessible units?
No, 5785 Lois Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5785 Lois Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5785 Lois Lane has units with dishwashers.

