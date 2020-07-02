Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Tucked away in the quiet part of the Shops at Legacy is this stunning executive town home; close to restaurants, bars, a theater, live music, parks, and fountains, but without all the noise. Upon entering you will notice the soaring ceilings. Perfectly equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 & a half baths for relaxed living & entertaining. Enjoy the stately kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, 5 burner gas range, and a massive island, perfect for any at home chef. Upstairs are 2 large master suites, 3 walk-in closets, & washer & dryer. Hand scrapped hardwood floors, gas fireplace, & 3 balconies finish out this perfect urban home. Storage area in garage. Quick access DNT & Hwy 121.