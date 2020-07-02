All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

5773 Lois

5773 Lois Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5773 Lois Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Tucked away in the quiet part of the Shops at Legacy is this stunning executive town home; close to restaurants, bars, a theater, live music, parks, and fountains, but without all the noise. Upon entering you will notice the soaring ceilings. Perfectly equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 & a half baths for relaxed living & entertaining. Enjoy the stately kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, 5 burner gas range, and a massive island, perfect for any at home chef. Upstairs are 2 large master suites, 3 walk-in closets, & washer & dryer. Hand scrapped hardwood floors, gas fireplace, & 3 balconies finish out this perfect urban home. Storage area in garage. Quick access DNT & Hwy 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5773 Lois have any available units?
5773 Lois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5773 Lois have?
Some of 5773 Lois's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5773 Lois currently offering any rent specials?
5773 Lois is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5773 Lois pet-friendly?
No, 5773 Lois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5773 Lois offer parking?
Yes, 5773 Lois offers parking.
Does 5773 Lois have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5773 Lois offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5773 Lois have a pool?
No, 5773 Lois does not have a pool.
Does 5773 Lois have accessible units?
No, 5773 Lois does not have accessible units.
Does 5773 Lois have units with dishwashers?
No, 5773 Lois does not have units with dishwashers.

