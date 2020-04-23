All apartments in Plano
5741 Knox Drive

5741 Knox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5741 Knox Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Walk to amazing dining and entertainment! This is one of the BEST values at The Shops At Legacy! Quiet interior location, open floor plan with 1st floor kitchen-living-dining. High end finishes, 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and baths. FRIDGE, WASHER+DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Master and bed 2 are on second floor. Private bath and walk-in closets for each bedroom. 3rd floor is huge, has private bath and is a great flex space: think media room, workout room, man cave, home office, craft room, or bedroom. Large covered balcony has walk-in storage closet. Convenient to Dallas tollway. Please submit application, criteria form, $45 fee, driver's license, last 2 paystubs for EACH applicant 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5741 Knox Drive have any available units?
5741 Knox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5741 Knox Drive have?
Some of 5741 Knox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5741 Knox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5741 Knox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5741 Knox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5741 Knox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5741 Knox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5741 Knox Drive offers parking.
Does 5741 Knox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5741 Knox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5741 Knox Drive have a pool?
No, 5741 Knox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5741 Knox Drive have accessible units?
No, 5741 Knox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5741 Knox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5741 Knox Drive has units with dishwashers.

