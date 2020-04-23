5741 Knox Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Walk to amazing dining and entertainment! This is one of the BEST values at The Shops At Legacy! Quiet interior location, open floor plan with 1st floor kitchen-living-dining. High end finishes, 42 in cabinets, stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and baths. FRIDGE, WASHER+DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Master and bed 2 are on second floor. Private bath and walk-in closets for each bedroom. 3rd floor is huge, has private bath and is a great flex space: think media room, workout room, man cave, home office, craft room, or bedroom. Large covered balcony has walk-in storage closet. Convenient to Dallas tollway. Please submit application, criteria form, $45 fee, driver's license, last 2 paystubs for EACH applicant 18+